SALIX – A St. Michael woman will appear in Cambria County court, accused of assaulting a woman who was holding a 1-month-old baby, authorities said.
Ashley Peters, 29, of Sixth Street, waived her right to a preliminary hearing on Thursday before District Judge Rick Varner, of Salix,
According to a criminal complaint filed by Adams Township police on Oct. 16, a witness reported seeing Peters punch the woman and pull her hair while she was holding the infant. Peters continued to pull the woman's hair as she ran upstairs, the complaint said.
Peters was charged with endangering the welfare of children, simple assault, resisting arrest and harassment.
She is free on bond.
