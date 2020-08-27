A Richland Township man was charged with assaulting a woman during a dispute over food and the coronavirus, authorities said.
Richland police charged Samuel Maurice Massoud, 65, of the 100 block of Wyndemere Drive, with strangulation, simple assault and harassment.
According to a criminal complaint, police were called out Friday to the (Giant Eagle) parking lot on Scalp Avenue and found the alleged victim visibly shaken and sitting in a black Mercedes-Benz.
The woman told police that she became upset when a food delivery person showed up at the door with takeout that Massoud had ordered.
She reportedly told Massoud that because of the possibility of getting the virus, she did not want outside food in the house and that he should eat the food outside, the complaint said.
Massoud allegedly grabbed her by the hair, threw her to the ground and then dragged her around by the hair, the complaint said.
Massoud allegedly choked her when she reached up and ripped off a shirt button.
The woman fled the house and drove to Giant Eagle where she called 911.
