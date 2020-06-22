A Johnstown woman was jailed on Friday in connection with the June 16 robbery at Taco Bell in Richland Township.
Township police charged Rita Tina Richards, 44, of the 500 block of Forest Avenue, with robbery, criminal attempt at theft, terroristic threats, simple assault and false reports to law enforcement authorities.
According to a criminal complaint, Richards drove a small red pickup truck into the drive-through lane on Scalp Avenue at 10:50 p.m.
She wore a surgical mask, reportedly told the cashier that there was someone in the back seat with a gun and then demanded money, the complaint said.
Richards allegedly said, "He has a gun to my head and is going to shoot me if you don't give me the money and is going to shoot you if you don't."
The employee was not able to see anyone else in the truck.
"Please give me the money, he said he will shoot us," Richards said, according to the complaint.
She drove away empty-handed. Johnstown police later stopped a red 2002 Nissan Frontier that matched the photo of the getaway vehicle and found Richards and a man inside.
Richards told police that a man named Al came to her residence the day of the robbery and pulled a gun and took the truck. She said the man came back the next day and gave her back the keys.
The cashier identified Richards from the photo lineup, the complaint said.
Richards was arraigned by on-call District Judge Frederick Creany, of Ebensburg, and sent to Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10% of $25,000 bond.
