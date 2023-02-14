INDIANA, Pa. – An employee of a White Township assisted living center faces criminal charges for abusing a 78-year-old Indiana County woman who she was bathing, state police in Indiana allege.
Troopers charged Gina Beth Gallo, 26, of Penn Run, with abuse of a care-dependent person and harassment.
According to a complaint affidavit, troopers were called to Scenery Hill Manor on Lions Health Camp Road, where Gallo was employed on Jan. 30.
An employee reported that Gallo was giving the woman a bath when she allegedly placed her hand over the woman’s mouth when she screamed because of ongoing mental health issues. The screaming allegedly continued as the woman was being dried.
An employee allegedly told troopers that Gallo pulled a bath towel over the woman’s face, mouth and nose.
“I felt like I could not breathe,” the woman said, according to the affidavit.
Gallo allegedly admitted to both incidents. She will answer the charges before District Judge Susanne Steffee, of Homer City, at a later date.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.