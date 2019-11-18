A Windber woman was jailed on Sunday, accused of assaulting a girl, giving her a bloody nose, authorities said.
Adams Township police charged Amanda Lynn Roberts, 36, of the 2200 block of Centennial Drive, with simple assault, endangering the welfare of children, reckless endangerment and harassment.
According to a criminal complaint, police allege that Roberts assaulted the girl around 5 p.m. Saturday.
The girl reportedly suffered a bloody nose, swelling to the lip and bruising around the left eye, the complaint said.
A family member is caring for her three other children. Police began the investigation after receiving an anonymous report from the tip line Safe2Say Something.
Roberts was arraigned by on-call District Judge John Prebish, of Cresson, and sent to Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10% of $10,000 bond.
