A Windber man was jailed on Sunday, accused of hitting a woman over the head with a bowling pin, authorities said.
Borough police charged Ryan Hiner, 48, of the 1700 block of Veil Avenue, with aggravated assault, simple assault and harassment.
According to a criminal complaint, police were called to the residence on Saturday for a dispute involving a weapon.
Hiner allegedly picked up a wooden bowling pin and hit the woman on the head during the argument. The woman suffered a head injury, police said.
Hiner fled the scene when police arrived. He was arrested when he returned to the Veil Avenue home on Sunday.
Hiner was arraigned by on-call District Judge Susan Mankamyer, of Boswell, and sent to the Somerset County Jail after failing to post $10,000 bond. Hiner is no longer being held at the county jail.
