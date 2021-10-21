The Cambria County Drug Coalition and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration have scheduled a drug take-back event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at more than 20 locations in Cambria County.
Residents can bring unused prescription medicine for disposal to Portage police at Mainline Pharmacy, 619 Main St.; Northern Cambria police at Ken’s BiLo, 2423 Betts Ave.; Stonycreek Township police at the Oakland Volunteer Fire Department, 1741 Bedford St., or at the Riverside Volunteer Fire Department, 615 Liberty Ave.; Upper Yoder Township police, 110 Sunray St.; Johnstown police at Martella’s Pharmacy, 1079 Franklin St.; West Hills Regional police, 1000 Luzerne St.; Summerhill Township police, 892 Main St., Wilmore; Richland Township police, 322 Schoolhouse Road; University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown police, 300 Highfield Ave.
Also, to Adams Township police at the Adams Township Municipal Building, 125 Mary Drive, Sidman, or the Adams Township fire hall, 849 Locust St., St. Michael; Carrolltown police, 132 E. Carroll St.; Jackson Township police at the Jackson Township Municipal Building, 513 Pike Road, Johnstown; Hastings police, 207 Fifth Ave.; Patton police at the Patton Fire Company, 410 Magee Ave.; and Nanty Glo police at Mainline Pharmacy, 1049 Shoemaker St.
Additional locations can be found at takebackday.dea.gov.
Sharps containers will also be available for disposal of used needles.
