A crash in a West End grocery store parking lot led investigators to a Philadelphia area fugitive and packaged drugs, Johnstown police said.
According to Johnstown police Capt. Chad Miller, a city officer observed the crash in the parking lot of the North Sheridan Street Save-A-Lot store at approximately 8 p.m. Monday and stopped the motorist after he tried to leave the scene.
The actor provided a false name but was later identified as Kier James, of Philadelphia, he said.
Police soon discovered James had active warrants in Philadelphia and Chester counties.
Once he was searched, individual baggies of marijuana, crack cocaine, powder cocaine and heroin were found, Miller said. An estimated value of the drugs was not provided.
Cash totaling $2,612 was also found in James' pockets and seized as evidence, Miller said.
He has been charged with possession with intent to deliver and providing false identification to police.
Miller said James was taken to Cambria County Prison following his arraignment.
