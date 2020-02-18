A Washington, D.C., man is in a Maryland jail, accused of stealing a vehicle in Somerset Township and leading state police on a high-speed chase across the state line before he crashed, authorities said.
State police from the Somerset barracks charged Eugene Anthony Durham, 33, on Friday, with theft by unlawful taking or disposition, fleeing and eluding police, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and three traffic summaries.
According to a criminal complaint, Durham allegedly jumped into a 2002 Jeep Cherokee that was parked at J.E. Herring Motor Co. with the engine running and the doors unlocked.
Durham fled eastbound on the Pennsylvania Turnpike at 90 mph.
The Jeep exited the turnpike heading south on Interstate 70 where Maryland troopers picked up the pursuit until the vehicle crashed, the complaint said.
Durham will answer the charges District Judge Kenneth Johnstown, of Somerset, at a later date.
