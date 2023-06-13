A homicide warrant has been issued for a Philadelphia man in the fatal shooting of 21-year-old Caleb Beppler early Saturday outside the Liquid Currency bar in the Cambria City section of Johnstown, Johnstown police Sgt. Cory Adams said Tuesday.
Adams said the suspect, Dirk Jones, has no relation or connection to Liquid Currency bar owner Shawn Jones, 49, of Johnstown, who was involved in an argument with Beppler, also of Johnstown, before the shots were fired.
There’s no evidence that Dirk Jones had any contact at all with Beppler before shooting him, Adams said.
“There was an argument between staff and bar patrons, and this individual came out and started firing a handgun,” Adams said.
Adams alleges that Dirk Jones, for reasons that police are still investigating, shot into a verbal argument involving Beppler and Shawn Jones outside the bar at 313 Second St. after 3:30 a.m. Saturday morning.
Beppler’s cousin, Desmond Louder, who had taken the side of his cousin in the argument with Shawn Jones, also was shot. Louder was struck in the leg and drove himself to the hospital that night.
Shawn Jones said he could have been shot, too, if one of his employees hadn’t pushed him out of the way.
Shawn Jones said that Dirk Jones had been in the bar a few times before, sitting alone quietly in the back.
‘Investigation is still open’
Johnstown police have known of Dirk Jones in Johnstown for about three years, Adams said. He is described as a 5-foot-7, 180-pound Black man.
Anyone with information on the location of Dirk Jones that could assist police is asked to call the Cambria County nonemergency number at 814-472-2100.
Echoing Adams, Cambria County District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer said there are still more questions than answers about the incident.
“The investigation is still open, and it will be for some time,” Neugebauer said.
What the argument between Beppler and Shawn Jones centered on is unclear, authorities said, but it didn’t involve weapons or Dirk Jones until, police allege, he opened fire.
On the night of the shooting, Shawn Jones and Louder – friends until the shooting – had been talking about their mutual interest in property development. It was later than the traditional 2:30 a.m. closing time.
Shawn Jones said that he himself had been drinking, and he assigned a staff member to work behind the bar. He also said he was trying to get people to leave.
However, Louder said that Shawn Jones was keeping the bar open after hours. He went to get Beppler to join. But when they returned, Louder said, he was surprised to see Shawn Jones begin an argument with Beppler.
The shots fired later shocked everyone in the bar, Adams said, citing reports from witnesses.
‘This guy who shot’
Louder said that the shooter got involved in something that wasn’t his business, and he said the shooting wouldn’t have happened if the argument hadn’t happened.
“What happened was provoked because of Shawn beginning an argument with Caleb,” Louder said.
Shawn Jones said he and Beppler had been arguing. Shawn Jones said he had confronted Beppler about whether he was 21 years old.
Louder said the music was too loud for him to decipher what the argument was about, but he said he saw Shawn Jones poke Beppler in the face with a finger.
Shawn Jones bought the bar in 2021 from Caleb Beppler’s uncle, Charles Beppler, who Shawn Jones called a friend. He said he liked Caleb Beppler and Louder, too.
Shawn Jones said he believes that Caleb Beppler got upset because Shawn Jones challenged him about his age. About a year ago, Shawn Jones said, Caleb Beppler had visited the bar and was underage and had a fake ID, but Charles Beppler gave Shawn Jones a tip that Caleb Beppler was under 21 at the time.
“This guy who shot – it’s just insane,” Shawn Jones said.
Shawn Jones said he didn’t know who fired the shots until reviewing his security footage. And when he identified the shooter, he said, he realized that the man had come in a few times in the past and sat alone.
Shawn Jones also said he’d had “a buzz going” himself that night. He had a few beers while talking with Louder before Caleb Beppler arrived, he said. He said he does not recall poking Caleb Beppler in the face.
After the argument with Caleb Beppler, Louder came to the defense of his cousin, believing that Shawn Jones wanted to fight, he said. That’s why, Louder said, he pushed Shawn Jones to the ground when he came outside.
Shawn Jones said he had no intention to fight, but came outside to tell Louder to take Caleb Beppler home.
Surveillance video
Surveillance footage from a neighboring business shared with The Tribune-Democrat shows Shawn Jones picking himself up from the ground, and Caleb Beppler darting around a woman who was apparently attempting to hold him back.
Caleb Beppler is shown darting in the direction of Shawn Jones, and from inside the bar, another man fires multiple shots at the men outside. Dirk Jones is accused of being that shooter.
The footage shows that Louder runs left, suffering a non-lethal shot to his leg. Caleb Beppler runs across the street to the right and collapses. Neugebauer said Beppler was fatally wounded and died in the street.
Shawn Jones said a waitress who had also come outside pushed him out of the way of the gunfire and was burned by the gun in the process.
“It was a senseless tragedy,” Jones said. “I have regrets opening that bar – that’s what I regret.”
Jones said he has decided not to reopen Liquid Currency.
Russ O’Reilly is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @RussellOReilly.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.