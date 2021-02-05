Somerset Borough police are warning area residents of ongoing telephone scams.
The calls come in on spoofed numbers that purport to be from medical service providers and banking institutions.
If answered, a recorded message warns you that your Apple products are in danger.
Spoofing is when a scammer deliberately falsifies the information to your caller ID display to disguise their identity.
Often, the scammers try to get your personal information.
If you receive a call like this, hang up immediately. Do not engage the call or press any prompts the message requests.
