BERLIN, Pa. – Approximately 30 grave markers posted at veterans' grave sites were stolen, according to state police in Somerset.
The thefts were reported at Brotherton Pike Cemetery, which is located at the intersection of Brotherton Road and Glades Pike, north of Berlin Borough.
State police said the incident was reported May 10 but the thefts may have occurred months earlier – sometime between November and early May.
The bronze colored markers each had a value of $10, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at 814-445-4104.
