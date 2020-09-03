Top Pennsylvania law enforcement and transportation officials this week urged drivers to travel safely and responsibly over the upcoming Labor Day weekend, during which tens of millions of Americans are expected to hit the roads.
Col. Robert Evanchick, state police commissioner, said drivers “will notice a visible state police presence on the roads, with troopers taking a zero-tolerance approach toward impaired, aggressive and distracted driving, as well as speeding.”
What state police described as “impaired driving enforcement details” will be conducted through Sept. 7 as part of a national initiative.
During last year’s Labor Day weekend, state troopers made 610 DUI arrests and investigated 45 crashes in which alcohol was a factor.
PennDOT data indicate that there were 2,995 crashes and 46 crash-related deaths during the week of Labor Day last year. Of those 46 deaths, 19 were alcohol-related and three were drug-related.
“Crashes involving DUI are entirely preventable,” said PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian. “We are asking motorists to keep themselves, their passengers and other motorists safe by designating a sober driver and not driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.”
The travel data company Arrivalist projected this week that about 42.5 million Americans will travel over the weekend. That figure would be down 5.3% from the 2019 Labor Day weekend, despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Arrivalist CEO Cree Lawson called the projection “a promising sign for the travel industry.”
