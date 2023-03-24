JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The pattern of thieves targeting unlocked vehicles in the area continues.
This week thieves rummaged through 15 to 20 unlocked vehicles in the West Hills area and drove off with one vehicle that had keys left inside, police Detective Dean West said.
The vehicle was later recovered, he said.
Car owners are urged to lock their vehicles and remove valuables.
Police are searching for video to help find the thieves. Anyone with information is asked to call the Cambria County non-emergency number at 814-472-2100.
