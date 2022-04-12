JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A Johnstown man and woman face drug charges after authorities raided a residence in the 500 block of Harold Avenue in the city’s West End on Tuesday.
Arrested were Jasaan Edward Nash, 42, and Shianne Marie Kelley, 25.
City police and the Cambria County Drug Task Force, along with agents from the state Office of Attorney General, executed a search warrant.
Authorities allegedly recovered two pistols, 550 grams of marijuana and 24.4 grams of crack cocaine. The street value of the drugs was estimated at nearly $8,000.
