An incident that Johnstown Police Department Interim Chief Chad Miller described as a “shootout” occurred in the city's Moxham neighborhood on Wednesday.
It was reported to Cambria County Department of Emergency Services shortly after 2 p.m.
The scene was cleared by 3:30 p.m.
“Two people were shooting at each other at the intersection of Ohio Street and Linden Avenue,” Miller said. “We had multiple people flee the scene. There were – I believe – two people injured. One is at the (Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center) hospital. One was found at Rite Aid.”
Several witnesses saw at least part of the incident.
One claims to have a recording.
At least some of the participants were recognizable to residents.
“They're all idiots and nuisances ever since they moved in,” one woman said.
A man who lives near the corner said he was in the nearby woods when he heard two separate outbursts of gunfire. He returned home to find at least one bullet hole in the front of his house.
Three local schools – Greater Johnstown Middle School, Greater Johnstown High School and Bishop McCort Catholic High School – sheltered in place. They were given the go-ahead to send students home a little bit before 3 p.m.
