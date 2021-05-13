A New York City man was jailed on Wednesday after state police found more than 500 grams of suspected fentanyl in his vehicle during a traffic stop on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Allegheny Township, authorities said.
Troopers from the Drug Law Enforcement Division, SHIELD stopped a Chevrolet Malibu at 2 p.m. near mile marker 121.9 because the vehicle did not have its headlights on when entering the Allegheny Mountain Tunnel.
The driver, Romeo N. Hylton, 30, allegedly gave troopers permission to search the vehicle when they smelled the odor of burnt marijuana, according to a criminal complaint.
Troopers said they found a taped package containing 531 grams of fentanyl located in a box on the backseat. Troopers also allegedly seized 30 grams of marijuana and eight grams of hashish.
Hylton was arraigned by District Judge Sandra Stevanus, of New Centerville, on felony and misdemeanor drug charges and sent to Somerset County Jail after failing to post $125,000 bond.
