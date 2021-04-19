One man from the Johnstown area and another man from Bedford County face drug-related charges following a traffic stop in Upper Yoder Township that yielded suspected cocaine, Ecstasy pills and cash, authorities allege.
According to a criminal complaint, township police stopped a red SUV carrying four people at Franklin Street and Ferndale Avenue on April 10.
Police detained two passengers – Donald Kerr, 30, of the 200 block of Wilshire Boulevard, and Steven A. Cornwell, 28, of Everett.
Police reportedly found a bookbag that Cornwell said was his. Cornwell told police that the bookbag contained “soft,” which is a street name for powder cocaine, the complaint said.
Police searched the bookbag and reportedly found nine grams of cocaine in a glass jar, 13 Ecstasy pills, 3.5 grams of marijuana, a full marijuana vape cartridge, four empty marijuana vape cartridges, a marijuana cigarette, a smoking device, two cellphones and $4,648 cash.
Cornwell reportedly told police that he was wanted in Bedford County. He was charged with multiple drug counts and giving false identification to law enforcement.
Kerr was charged with multiple drug counts. Police also charged him with tampering with physical evidence for allegedly hiding marijuana in his underwear and then dropping it outside the vehicle.
Cornwell and Kerr will answer the charges before District Judge Susan Gindlesperger, of Stonycreek Township.
