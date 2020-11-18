In conjunction with its 15th annual holiday toy drive, Cuddles for Kids has partnered with the Johnstown Police Department to hold the “Stuff the Cruiser” challenge Friday at the Hometown Christmas Stroll in downtown Johnstown.
The event will be held from 6 to 7 p.m., and those attending are asked to bring a new toy or make a monetary donation to benefit the toy drive.
The goal is to fill the police cruiser that will be located at Franklin and Main streets.
In addition, all Laurel Auto locations will be holding a “Stuff the Truck” event through Dec. 20.
Cuddles for Kids plans to deliver toys to agencies throughout western Pennsylvania in time for Christmas.
