Three corrections officers at SCI-Somerset had feces thrown at them last week by inmates in the prison’s restricted housing unit, state police in Somerset reported Wednesday.
The three inmates who are accused of throwing the feces are expected to face assault charges.
The first of two alleged feces-throwing incidents happened at around 7:39 p.m. April 6 as two corrections officers were walking past a cell containing two inmates – Colby Mummaw, 24, from Mountville, Lancaster County, and Christopher Myers, 32, from West Chester, Chester County. As the officers passed the cell, Mummaw and Myers struck them with feces, state police said; Myers also allegedly spit on one of the officers.
A little over an hour later, at around 8:55 p.m., inmate Vincent Tabone struck an officer in the face and right arm with feces as the officer walked past his cell, state police said. Tabone, 27, from Carnegie, Allegheny County, then allegedly shouted obscenities at the officer.
State police said that charges against Mummaw, Myers and Tabone will be filed at the office of District Judge Sandra Stevanus, of Rockwood. As of Wednesday, those charges had not yet been filed, court records indicated.
