Three people were hospitalized on Sunday afternoon after an impatient driver pulled out in front of a funeral procession in downtown Johnstown, causing two of the cars in the motorcade to collide, Johnstown police said.
The procession was organized in memory of two children, 5-year-old Collin Ferguson and 4-year-old Feya Ferguson, who lost their lives due to injuries sustained in a house fire in Johnstown's Moxham section late last month.
The crash occurred after an impatient driver who was not part of the motorcade cut off one of the cars in the line, which was heading up the Bedford Street on-ramp to the Johnstown Expressway, police Sgt. William "B.J." Newman said.
That action caused the car that was passed on the on-ramp to strike the rear of another car in the procession, resulting in damage to both vehicles, he said.
The crash occurred at around 4 p.m. after the procession had traveled through the city.
Johnstown police cars were stationed at the front and rear of the procession, and police were able to track down the driver of the vehicle that caused the crash further up the highway toward Richland Township, Newman said. The crash was still under investigation as of Sunday evening.
The three injured motorists were taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, but the extent of their injuries was not known.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.