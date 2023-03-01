JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Car owners are being reminded to lock their vehicles and remove valuables after a rash of thefts, West Hills Regional police said.
Vehicles on two streets in Brownstown Borough and several in Westmont were targeted by thieves in recent days, taking wallets and money, police Detective Dean West said.
All the vehicles were left unlocked, he said.
"Don't leave valuables in you car," West said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Cambria County nonemergency number at 814-472-2100.
