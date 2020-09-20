A Hooversville-area teen was treated for injuries at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center after crashing his Volkswagen late Friday in Quemahoning Township, state police said.
Connor L Sturtz, 18, also faces a list of vehicle code charges for careless driving and other roadway violations, police said.
Investigators said Sturtz was traveling north on Whistler Road and left the road while negotiating a right-hand curve at approximately 11:22 p.m. It caused his vehicle to strike an embankment, go airborne, hit trees and then go down another embankment. His car sustained disabling damage, state police said.
Boswell Ambulance transported Sturtz for treatment. Hooversville Fire Department assisted at the scene.
