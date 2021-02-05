Police tackle on Route 219

A juvenile bolted from authorities in Richland Township on Thursday, having dodged vehicles on U.S Route 219 before he was tackled in the middle of traffic. The boy was approached by law enforcement officials near McDonald’s across from The Galleria when he fled into a wooded area and ran onto 219, District Attorney Greg Neugebauer said. The boy was seen running on the busy road and hopping the concrete median, forcing traffic to stop. He was tackled by police before he could get away. Because he is a juvenile, Neugebauer would not release his name nor say why he was wanted. County authorities, along with police from Richland, Geistown and other departments, were at the scene. The investigation is ongoing and charges are expected to be filed in juvenile court, Neugebauer said.