A juvenile bolted from authorities in Richland Township on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, having dodged vehicles on U.S Route 219 before he was tackled in the middle of traffic. The boy was approached by law enforcement officials near McDonald’s across from The Galleria when he fled into a wooded area and ran onto 219, District Attorney Greg Neugebauer said. The boy was seen running on the busy road and hopping the concrete median, forcing traffic to stop. He was tackled by police before he could get away. Because he is a juvenile, Neugebauer would not release his name nor say why he was wanted. County authorities, along with police from Richland, Geistown and other departments, were at the scene. The investigation is ongoing and charges are expected to be filed in juvenile court, Neugebauer said.
Police tackle on Route 219
Patrick Buchnowski is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 532-5061. Follow him on Twitter @PatBuchnowskiTD.
Trending Video
Patrick Buchnowski
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Market Basket sold to McAneny Brothers
- Experts answer your COVID-19 questions: 'I received the vaccine on Jan. 26 and then had a test for COVID-19 on Jan. 27 with a positive result on Jan. 28. Will the vaccine still be effective?'
- Bishop McCort names former Shade coach Fyfe as offensive coordinator; Panthers program suspended
- Few locations scheduling vaccine; New COVID-19 cases continue to ease
- WATCH VIDEO | 'No secrets': Greater Johnstown coach says conversation could aid race relations
- Prisoner accused of licking spatula used to serve food pleads guilty to felony aggravated harassment
- ‘Part of a change’: Young son motivates Johnstown educator’s work to enhance diversity awareness in the classroom, community
- Upper Yoder zoning approval sought to make Tranquility Gardens an education site
- Maryland man jailed after alleged fight with fellow skier
- Flood City Thunder has new coaching staff
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.