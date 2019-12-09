SOMERSET – A Lebanon County man was jailed on Sunday, accused of smuggling contraband into SCI-Laurel Highlands, authorities said.
State police in Somerset charged Miguel Angel Casanova, 34, of Lebanon, with multiple drug charges including possession of contraband.
In a criminal complaint, troopers said they were conducting routine visitor checks at the prison on Sunday when a police dog named Bono “alerted on the right shoe” of Casanova.
Casanova reportedly admitted to having Suboxone stashed in his shoe. When he removed his shoe, troopers allegedly found 311 Suboxone strips inside a rubber balloon.
Casanova was arraigned by on-call District Judge William Seger, of Windber, and sent to Somerset County Jail after failing to post $50,000 bond.
