SALIX – A Summerhill Township man will appear in Cambria County court, accused of leaving a loaded pistol near two children after reportedly firing several rounds from an AK-47, authorities said.
Justin D. Schoenfeld, 39, of the 1200 block of Evergreen Road, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Thursday before District Judge Rick Varner, of Salix.
According to a criminal complaint, Summerhill police were investigating a report of shots fired on Aug. 11, when they found Schoenfeld outside the trailer carrying a switchblade. Police found three rifles and two handguns inside the trailer.
Police said one of the handguns was a .45 caliber pistol found behind a chair that was loaded with one round in the chamber and the hammer was pulled back. Also seized was an AK-47.
Schoenfeld said there were people dressed in black and wearing masks hiding behind his trailer threatening to kill him and his family and that they were jamming his WiFi, the complaint said.
Schoenfeld was taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, in Johnstown, for a mental health evaluation. Cambria County Crises Intervention also was notified.
He was charged with three counts each of recklessly endangering another person, harassment and disorderly conduct and two counts of endangering the welfare of children.
Schoenfeld is free on bond and told not to possess firearms and have no contact with neighbors.
