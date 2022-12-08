JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A Stonycreek Township man who was out on bond after being charged with sexually assaulting a girl was back in jail on Thursday, facing new charges of sexually assaulting a girl over a four-year period, authorities allege.
Anthony William Drummond, 38, of the 800 block of Leisure Avenue, was charged by West Hills Regional police with two counts each of indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age, indecent exposure and corruption of minors.
According to a complaint affidavit, Drummond allegedly assaulted the girl, telling her it was a game. Incidents allegedly took place between 2018 and 2022.
The criminal investigation by West Hills Regional and Upper Yoder Township police departments and Cambria County Children and Youth Services started with a Childline report.
Criminal charges were filed after a forensic interview was conducted with the girl at Circle of Support Child Advocacy Center in Richland Township.
Drummond was arraigned by on-call District Judge Mary Ann Zanghi, of Vinco, and sent to Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10% of $75,000 bond.
Drummond had been freed from the county jail on Nov. 30 after he posted 10% of $30,000 bond. The Cambria County Detective Bureau had charged him with indecent assault and indecent exposure for allegedly assaulting a child during a two-year period.
Drummond will answer the charges in both cases before District Judge Susan Gindlesperger, of Stonycreek Township.
