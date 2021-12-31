JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Authorities are still searching for a woman who allegedly helped a man recently sentenced to state prison for murder flee to Philadelphia following the incident.
According to Cambria County District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer, authorities are still attempting to locate Dawn “Duchess” Smith, 38, who is believed to be involved in the shooting death of Armel Joe last year.
A warrant was issued for the arrest of Smith in May 2020, just days after the shooting of Armel Joe, in the early morning hours at a barbeque at the Coopersdale Homes Complex by Amir Matthews, 20. Police said Smith and Terrell “Unique” Foreman, 24, allegedly helped Matthews escape to Philadelphia after the May 17 shooting.
Police alleged Foreman helped Matthews hide the gun he used to kill Joe in a baby bag and flee to Philadelphia after the shooting. Charges are pending against Foreman in Cambria County court.
Matthews entered a guilty plea to third-degree murder last month and was sentenced on Tuesday to 10 to 25 years in state prison.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Smith is asked to contact the city police at 814-472-2100, or send a tip by texting the keyword “JPD” to 847411. Type the information and click “send.”
