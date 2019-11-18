The 1st Summit Bank on Main Street in downtown Johnstown is closed after it was robbed, authorities said.
The robbery happened about 10:15 a.m. Monday.
A police scanner indicated officers are searching for a man with a beard and a scar on his face who is wearing a hoodie.
Police say the suspect left out of the back door of the bank and fled in an unknown direction.
If anyone can identify the suspect, they are asked to call the Johnstown Police Department at 814-472-2100 or text keyword JPD to 847411 add a space, type your information and hit send.
Check back for more information on this developing story.
