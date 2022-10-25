JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A South Fork man is in Cambria County Prison, accused of burglarizing a Geistown house where a dead person had lived, authorities said.
Cambria County detectives charged Cody Richard Holdsworth, 24, of Hollow Road, with burglary, criminal trespass, theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.
According to a complaint affidavit, Holdsworth allegedly entered the house in the 200 block of Pauline Street in May, after the person living there had died of a fentanyl overdose, and made off with two firearms.
Holdsworth allegedly was seen on video in the basement of the house, and he allegedly destroyed the security camera in the basement. He allegedly was spotted by other cameras inside the residence on other occasions prior to the burglary and before the person died.
Holdsworth is being held in Cambria County Prison on $75,000 percentage bond.
