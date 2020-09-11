A Somerset man was jailed on Thursday, accused of sexually assaulting a juvenile in Upper Yoder Township during a three-month period, authorities said.
Township police charged Clarence White, 40, of the 100 block of Cherry Lane, with 16 counts each of indecent assault and indecent assault with a person less than 13. Police also charged him with four counts of aggravated indecent assault, three counts of indecent exposure and one count each of corruption of minors and endangering the welfare of children.
According to a criminal complaint, White allegedly assaulted the girl at a township home between January and March.
Police alleged that the assaults happened when White was baby-sitting.
White also would make suggestive comments via Snapchat until the girl blocked him, the complaint said.
The investigation began when Somerset County Children and Youth Services notified Somerset Borough police who then contacted Upper Yoder Township police.
White was arraigned by District Judge Susan Gindlesperger, of Stonycreek Township, and sent to Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10% of $275,000 bond.
