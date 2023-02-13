SOMERSET – An inmate in the Somerset County Jail was charged Monday with attacking another inmate, authorities said.
Somerset Borough police charged Frank Patrick Webb, 31, with simple assault and harassment.
According to a complaint affidavit, Webb walked up to the inmate in the jail’s general population dayroom on Feb. 7 and allegedly punched and kicked him.
Corrections officers pulled Webb away from the other inmate.
The inmate suffered a head injury and abrasions to the upper body and hand.
Police obtained photos and video evidence.
Webb was arraigned by on-call District Judge Kenneth Johnson, of Somerset Borough, and returned to the county jail on $10,000 bond.
The Somerset County Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) arrested Webb in September 2022 when they found him at the Knights Inn Somerset, 238 Tollgate Road, with 445 Clonazepam pills and a small amount of cocaine, The Tribune-Democrat archives show.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.