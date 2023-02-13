SOMERSET, Pa. – An inmate at Somerset County Jail was charged Monday with attacking another inmate, authorities said.
Somerset Borough police charged Frank Patrick Webb, 31, with simple assault and harassment.
According to a complaint affidavit, Webb walked up to the other inmate in the jail’s general population dayroom on Feb. 7 and allegedly punched and kicked him. Corrections officers allegedly pulled Webb away from the other inmate.
The inmate allegedly suffered a head injury and abrasions to the upper body and hand.
Police said they obtained photos and video evidence.
Webb was arraigned by on-call District Judge Kenneth Johnson, of Somerset Borough, and returned to the county jail on $10,000 bond.
The Somerset County Bureau of Criminal Investigation arrested Webb in September when they allegedly found him at Knights Inn Somerset, 238 Tollgate Road, with 445 clonazepam pills and a small amount of cocaine, The Tribune- Democrat archives show.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.