Two Somerset men were jailed on Thursday, accused of tying a man to a chair, beating him with brass knuckles and a belt and then threatening to kill him and his family if he told the police, authorities said.
State police in Somerset charged Charles Dale Sleasman Jr. and Eric Allen Flamm, both 24, in connection with Sunday's attack at a house party in Somerset Township.
According to a criminal complaint, a 21-year-old man reported that he had his jaw broken when he was attacked by at least four people while attending a party at a Glades Pike home.
Sleasman allegedly tied the man's hands and then repeatedly struck him with brass knuckles. Sleasman allegedly unloaded rounds from a revolver, then pointed the gun at the man and pulled the trigger saying that he was playing Russian roulette, the complaint said.
Sleasman then allegedly pulled a knife and threatened to slice the man's throat.
The man said Sleasman also beat him with a belt buckle and then threatened to kill him and his family if he told the police, the complaint said.
Troopers allege that Sleasman instigated the assault.
Sleasman, of the 6500 block of Glades Pike, was charged with aggravated assault, prohibited offensive weapon, terroristic threats, simple assault and reckless endangerment.
Flamm, of the 800 block of East Main Street, was charged with conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, unlawful restraint, simple assault and harassment.
Both men were arraigned by on-call District Judge Sandra Stevanus, of New Centerville, and sent to Somerset County Jail.
Sleasman is being held on $150,000 bond. Flamm is being held on $100,000 bond.
Troopers gave no motive for the attack.
