Someone fired shots into an occupied Portage Township house early Monday morning, state police in Ebensburg reported.
At around 2:10 a.m., an unknown person fired three rifle rounds from a vehicle toward the second floor of the house, according to a report on the incident issued Monday afternoon. There were two adults and three children inside the house at the time.
Two of the rounds struck and entered the house, according to the report; one entered a bedroom where a child was sleeping and the other passed through a bathroom and exited the house again. The third round apparently missed the house entirely.
No injuries were reported.
The targeted house is located on Frankstown Road, just east of its intersection with Springhill Road. State police said in the report that “a similar incident” had been reported previously at a house approximately one mile north, on Springhill Road; no further details on that incident were provided.
State police asked anyone with information on the incident to call the Ebensburg barracks at 814-471-6500.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.