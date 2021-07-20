Johnstown police are continuing to investigate what a spokesman called an “exchange” of gunfire Tuesday afternoon in the Moxham section.
“We started receiving calls just a couple of minutes before 4 p.m.,” Sgt. Evan Dabbs said. “We did locate where we believe shots were exchanged in the 500 block of Linden Avenue.”
Police did not receive any information about possible injuries from the exchange and no suspects have been arrested, he said.
“The detective bureau is aware and will be continuing to investigate,” Dabbs said. “We don’t have any leads or suspect information to report at this time.”
Those with information about the incident are asked to contact Johnstown Police through the Cambria County non-emergency line, 814-472-2100.
