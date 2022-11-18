JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A Johnstown man was jailed Thursday on $200,000 bond after police raided a home on Hershberger Road, seizing heroin, drug paraphernalia, a handgun and a bag of bullets, authorities said.
City police detectives charged Rodger Wayne Roles Jr., 31, of the 100 block of Hershberger Road, with aggravated assault, person not to possess a firearm and drug-related counts.
According to a complaint, a woman allegedly reported that Roles assaulted her and then threatened her with a handgun before leaving the residence.
Police set up surveillance and arrested Roles when he returned.
Police entered the residence with a search warrant. They seized an SCCY 9mm handgun, a bag of 9mm bullets, empty stamp bags, 33 bundled stamp bags and a clear vial containing 19.5 grams of heroin/fentanyl, reports show.
Also seized were needles, pipes, straws, a digital scale, a bag of marijuana, two cellphones and three bags of a white substance believed to be cocaine, according to reports.
Roles was arraigned by on-call District Judge Michael Zungali, of Hastings, and sent to Cambria County Prison after failing to post $200,000 bond.
