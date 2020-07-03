Richland Township police are asking the public for help identifying the person or people who slashed the tires of several vehicles in the parking lots of two Theatre Drive hotels, they said Friday.
The vandalism took place between 11 p.m. Thursday and 7:30 a.m. Friday at Sleep Inn, 453 Theatre Drive, and Quality Inn & Suites, 455 Theatre Drive. Some of those whose vehicles were targeted were members of the military who were scheduled to deploy to the Middle East on Friday, police said.
Anyone with information on the identity of the vandal or vandals was asked to contact the Richland Township Police Department by calling the Cambria County Department of Emergency Services’ non-emergency dispatch number, 814-472-2100.
