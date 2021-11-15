Johnstown, PA (15901)

Today

Snow this morning will give way to mostly cloudy conditions this afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the mid to upper 30s. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low around 30F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.