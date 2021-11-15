EBENSBURG, Pa. – State police in Ebensburg are searching for the owners of two motorcycles and an abandoned trailer that were found in the woods in Carrolltown on Nov. 6.
Troopers said someone found two Harley-Davidson motorcycles and a utility trailer in a wooded area near East Campbell Street.
Troopers said the motorcycles are believed to be from the 1970s and could be stolen.
The owners are asked to contact state police at 814-471-6500.
