Detective Sergeant Cory Adams on Monday morning renewed the Johnstown Police Department’s call for tips that could help solve the killing of a 66-year-old man who was found beaten to death on Friday night inside his Johnstown home.
Thomas F. Winston Sr. was found dead just before 10 p.m. Friday inside his first-floor apartment in the 500 block of Grove Avenue in the city’s Moxham section. The police officers who made the discovery had been dispatched to the address to perform a welfare check.
Detective Mark Britton described the attack during a press conference on Saturday as “an absolute bludgeoning” that resulted in “one of the worst crime scenes I’ve seen.” During the same press conference, Cambria County Coroner Jeffrey Lees said that Winston was the victim of “a violent and brutal attack” and that he died of “blood loss due to assault.”
Lees declined at that time to discuss specifics such as the type of weapon that was used or the locations of Winston’s injuries, citing the ongoing police investigation.
On Monday morning, Adams said that police “have had several leads and several people come forward with information,” and detectives spent much of the day Monday following up on that information. Still, he said, police are still looking for more tips from the public.
“It’s crucial that somebody come forward with more information due to the graphic nature of this investigation and this homicide,” he said. “If anybody has anything, please come forward. It’s the only way these things get solved. We can’t do it all ourselves. We have to rely on the public for a lot of information.”
Asked if there is presently any danger to the public, Adams said: “Any time there’s a homicide with that amount of violence, I would say there is. That’s why we want people to come forward – because somebody out there knows something about this individual or individuals that we’re looking for.”
That said, Adams added that police “feel it was more of a personal attack at this time than just a random attack.” That statement echoed Britton’s statement on Saturday that police believe Winston knew his attacker and invited that person into the home.
Adams also said the degree of violence involved in Winston’s murder was as severe as that involved in the 2017 murder of Angela Lunn, who was found dead in a trash shelter in Johnstown’s Hornerstown section with injuries including skull fractures, a broken neck, internal injuries, bruises and lacerations. Larry Benefield Fason was convicted in July of killing Lunn and was sentenced in September to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
“It was a very violent homicide,” Adams said. “We said that Angela Lunn was the most violent one we’ve ever seen. This one’s right up there with that one.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.