CLYMER – State police in Indiana are searching for a man driving an SUV who approached a school girl waiting at a bus stop in Clymer on Friday and offered her candy.
Troopers said the girl was waiting for a bus near the intersection of Spring Avenue and Penn Street at 7 a.m. when a man drove up in a large, dark gray SUV. The man stopped, rolled down the window and asked the girl if she wanted some candy.
The driver is described as a heavyset white male, between 60 and 70, with short white hair.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Troop A, Indiana, at 724-357-1960.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.