Police are looking for a Johnstown man they say attempted to set a vehicle on fire in the Minersville section of the city earlier this week.
Johnstown police have filed charges against Travis Lee Flaig, 40, including one count each of arson, risking catastrophe and disorderly conduct, along with three counts of recklessly endangering another person.
On July 29, a neighbor called police after she allegedly heard a disturbance and saw a man identified as Flaig pouring gasoline onto a vehicle, then placing a small piece of paper that appeared to be on fire underneath that vehicle, according to a criminal complaint filed with District Judge Michael Musulin’s office.
A woman allegedly told police she had packed up some of her belongings and moved into her mother’s house a few days prior. When Flaig showed up at that house, he was not able to enter, she said. That’s when the woman said Flaig picked up a can of gasoline and began to pour it over the driver’s side of her vehicle, the complaint says.
The woman took police to another residence of Flaig’s, but he was not there, and officers have not been able to locate him since the incident, according to police.
An active arrest warrant has been issued for Flaig.
