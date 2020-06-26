Someone broke into a Somerset Township home last week and stole approximately $14,000 worth of electronics and watches, state troopers in Somerset said Friday.
The unknown suspect broke through the back door of a residence on South Center Avenue between 3:56 and 8:20 p.m. on June 18 and took an HP laptop computer, a PlayStation 4 gaming console, an iPad tablet, a Samsung Note10 smartphone, a Rolex watch and a Casablanca watch.
Anyone with information on the burglary is asked to call the Somerset state police barracks at 814-445-4104.
