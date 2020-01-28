Cambria County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information in help solving a rash of vehicle thefts in the county, authorities said.
Adams, Cambria and Summerhill township police, West Hills Regional police, Ebensburg police and state police in Ebensburg and Indiana all are investigating about a dozen vehicle thefts in recent weeks.
Adams Township police Chief Kirk Moss said workers at JMA Collision Center on Ragers Hill Road reported on Monday there was damage to the bridge leading to the business. Video surveillance showed the driver of a 2013 Chevrolet Equinox SUV slamming into the bridge and driving away with extensive damage.
Thieves then drove the SUV to Bud’s Auto Sales in Beaverdale, left it there and drove off with a 2010 Chevrolet pickup truck. Thieves then drove the truck to Dick’s Auto Body on Forest Hills Drive in Elton. They left the truck and made off with a 2006 Honda sedan.
Police are still looking for the Honda.
Police later determined the SUV had been stolen from Strongstown, Moss said.
State police in Ebensburg are investigating reports of four stolen vehicles, District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer said.
Cambria Township police recovered two vehicles, one stolen from Colver and one reported stolen from Blair County. West Hills Regional police reported a vehicle stolen from Brownstown that later turned up at a Homer City bar. It’s believed all the vehicles involved were unlocked with the keys left inside.
Anyone with information on the thefts is asked to call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-548-7500.
