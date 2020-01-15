VINTONDALE – State police are asking for information after finding evidence of a methamphetamine production dump site along Lower Laurel Road near Vintondale.
Acting on reports, a trooper found evidence of methamphetamine production and called in the clandestine laboratory response team. The investigators processed 42 suspected one-pot vessels, 100 acid generators and empty chemical containers, the news release from Indiana County headquarters said.
Those with information are asked to call the state tip line, 877-PA-NODRUGS, 877-726-6378.
