A search is underway for an Armagh woman who went missing Monday after leaving her Church Street home for an appointment, state police said.
Cheryl L. Wieromiej, 71, was reported missing by family Monday and she is believed to be traveling in her white 2007 Pontiac G6, according to state police public information Officer Cliff Greenfield.
Troopers do not suspect foul play, but the woman has not been seen since 1:30 p.m. Monday at her home, he said.
Anyone with information concerning her whereabouts or the above-listed vehicle is asked to call 911.
Wieromiej is approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds with blue eyes and short brown hair. She wears glasses and was reported to be wearing a white shirt and dark, patterned leggings, police wrote in a release to media.
The Pontiac she was traveling in is registered in Pennsylvania as DBG3922.
A “COEXIST” bumper sticker is affixed to the rear of the vehicle, Greenfield said. Wieromiej was believed to have been traveling to an appointment in Indiana, Pa.
