Johnstown police are looking for Darryl Thomas, a 30-year-old black male, in connection with a shooting at 3:18 a.m. Friday in Hornerstown that left one person in critical condition at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center.
In a media release, Johnstown police Capt. Chad Miller said officers were dispatched to the hospital for a gunshot victim in critical condition.
Miller said the victim, a 34-year-old black male from Clearfield County, was shot in the right leg, lost a lot of blood and is out of surgery, but still in critical condition.
The victim came from Clearfield with the intent to buy narcotics in Johnstown, Miller said.
He was driven to Johnstown, where he met up with someone in the 500 block of Oak Street, Miller said.
“He got into a car with someone and left the area,” Miller's release says.
“Moments later, he came running back to the car that brought him, bleeding from his right leg. There were no calls for shots fired in the area. The incident is still under investigation.”
Police are asking anyone who has information on Thomas' whereabouts to call 814-472-2100. Police consider Thomas to be armed and dangerous.
