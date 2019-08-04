Police are searching for a Scalp Level woman who hasn’t been seen since July 29, according to Windber police Chief Andrew Frear.
Wendy Wright, 51, was last spotted on foot wearing sweatpants and a black T-shirt at Rite Aid in Windber at approximately 4:15 p.m. on July 29, Frear said.
Police say the woman’s three children and neighbors are concerned about her well-being because “it’s not like her” to disappear for days without letting anyone know where she’s going.
“This isnt something she’d do,” Frear said.
Police are currently treating the case as a missing or endangered person situation.
As of Sunday, the case was not considered a criminal matter Frear added.
Anyone with information on Wright’s whereabouts is being asked to call the Windber Police Department at 814-467-8383.
