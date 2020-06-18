Johnstown police are searching for the man alleged to have threatened to cut off a woman’s head with a lawn mower blade.
Police charged Corey Allen Babesh, 27, of the 300 block of Beatrice Avenue, with attempted aggravated assault, strangulation, simple assault, terroristic threats, retaliation against a witness or victim, and related counts.
An arrest warrant was issued after Babesh failed to appear Thursday for a preliminary hearing before District Judge Michael Musulin, of Johnstown.
According to a criminal complaint, Babesh allegedly choked a woman and threatened to kill her if she did not drop charges of strangulation and simple assault that were filed against him last month.
The woman told police that Babesh was holding a lawn mower blade and repeatedly threatened to cut off her arms and her head.
Babesh held the blade close to her arm, the complaint said.
Babesh fled the scene before police arrived.
He was freed from Cambria County Prison after posting bond.
