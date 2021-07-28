SOMERSET – A Somerset man will appear in county court, accused of running down the street waving a knife and trying to stab a motorist, authorities said.
The 31-year-old man was held for court in absentia after he failed to appear for preliminary hearing before District Judge Kenneth Johnson, of Somerset.
According to a criminal complaint, police said they were called to the 600 block of North Edgewood Avenue on July 7 for a report of a man running up and down the street waving a knife.
Police said the man was reportedly wearing boxer shorts and was covered in blood, when he took off riding a pink and white bicycle.
A motorist told police that he was driving in the area of Autumn Drive and Felger Road when he allegedly spotted the man running in the street without a shirt and with blood on his neck.
The man allegedly attempted to stab the driver through an open window. The driver then accelerated the vehicle and struck the man. The motorist drove to the police station to report the incident.
Police arrested the man when he ran onto the steps of the police station, carrying a shovel. Police said the man’s neck wounds were self-inflicted, the complaint said.
He was charged with aggravated assault, terrorist threats, reckless endangerment and criminal mischief.
